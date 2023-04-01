Honda extends car plant shutdown

KARACHI: Amid production suspensions and rising prices, Honda Atlas Cars Ltd (HACL) on Friday extended its plant shutdown from April 1-15.

In a stock filing on Friday, the company said the supply chain has been severely disrupted due to restrictions on the opening of letters of credit (LCs) for the import of kits and accessories.

Meanwhile, Atlas Honda Ltd (AHL) increased the prices of various models of two-wheelers by Rs5,000-15,000 from April 1 without attributing any reason in its letter issued to the authorised dealers.

The new price of Honda CD70 (red and black), CD70 Dream (red, black and silver), Pridor, CG125 (red and black), CG125S (red and black), CB125F, CB150F (red and black) and CB150F (silver) is Rs149,900, Rs160,900, Rs197,900, Rs222,900, Rs265,900, Rs365,900, Rs458,900 and Rs462,900 as compared to Rs144,900, Rs155,500, Rs190,500, Rs214,900, Rs255,900, Rs350,900, Rs443,900 and Rs447,900.

Separately, Yamaha Motor Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd also raised prices of various models by Rs34,000-38,500 from April 1.

The Yamaha YB125Z, YB125Z DX, YBR125, YBR125G and YBR125G (matt dark grey) are now priced at Rs342,500, Rs364,500, Rs376,500, Rs391,500 and Rs391,500 as compared to Rs308,500, Rs330,500, Rs339,500, Rs353,000 and Rs356,000.

United Auto Industries has also increased prices of various models by Rs2,000-5000 from April 11.

