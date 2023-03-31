DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 31, 2023

JUI-F chief assures PM of coalition’s support

Syed Irfan Raza Published March 31, 2023 Updated March 31, 2023 09:49am
ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Thursday.—Online
ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Thursday.—Online

ISLAMABAD: Mau­la­­na Fazlur Rehman, who heads the Pakistan Demo­cratic Movement (PDM), called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thurs­day and assured him of “full support” on behalf of all parties in the ruling coalition over the political, judicial and economic impasse.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Maul­a­­na Rehman congratulated Shehbaz Sharif over passage of the suo motu powers bill by parliament this week.

The two leaders discussed the political and economic situation, with emphasis on elections to the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

The two houses were dissolved by the PTI-led provincial governments in January to pressure the federal government into bringing forward the date for holding the general election, scheduled for October.

PM felicitates UAE rulers

Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif has extended felicitations to Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his appointment as vice president of the United Arab Emirates.

“May this new chapter be filled with success and prosperity for the UAE and its people,” he said in a tweet.

The prime minister also congratulated Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his appointment as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

“As a brotherly country, we look forward to continuing our strong partnership and working together towards a brighter future for our people and the region,” he wrote on Twitter.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Sedition law
Updated 31 Mar, 2023

Sedition law

It is about time that our social contract is rewritten to reflect the primacy of the public’s right to democratic expression and dissent.
A step forward
31 Mar, 2023

A step forward

ALTHOUGH her post is temporary at the moment, Justice Musarrat Hilali has nevertheless made history by being...
Clipped wings
Updated 30 Mar, 2023

Clipped wings

The bill to clip CJP's suo motu powers will more likely complicate the SC's problems rather than solve them.
Water shortages
30 Mar, 2023

Water shortages

IT is that time of the year when Punjab and Sindh come face to face over the distribution of river water — or, ...
Democracy summit
30 Mar, 2023

Democracy summit

THE second US-sponsored Summit for Democracy, which is currently underway, offers a small glimpse of the tough...