JUI-F chief assures PM of coalition’s support

ISLAMABAD: Mau­la­­na Fazlur Rehman, who heads the Pakistan Demo­cratic Movement (PDM), called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thurs­day and assured him of “full support” on behalf of all parties in the ruling coalition over the political, judicial and economic impasse.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Maul­a­­na Rehman congratulated Shehbaz Sharif over passage of the suo motu powers bill by parliament this week.

The two leaders discussed the political and economic situation, with emphasis on elections to the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

The two houses were dissolved by the PTI-led provincial governments in January to pressure the federal government into bringing forward the date for holding the general election, scheduled for October.

PM felicitates UAE rulers

Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif has extended felicitations to Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his appointment as vice president of the United Arab Emirates.

“May this new chapter be filled with success and prosperity for the UAE and its people,” he said in a tweet.

The prime minister also congratulated Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his appointment as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

“As a brotherly country, we look forward to continuing our strong partnership and working together towards a brighter future for our people and the region,” he wrote on Twitter.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2023