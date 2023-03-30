DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 30, 2023

Pakistani doctor recognised as top faith leader in US

Anwar Iqbal Published March 30, 2023 Updated March 30, 2023 04:57am

WASHINGTON: The US Department of Health and Human Services will honour Dr Farha Abbasi, a Michigan-based Pakistani-American psychiatrist, on Thursday as one of the top 15 women faith leaders in the United States.

The event — “Women on the Frontlines: Celebrating Women Faith Leaders” — will be hosted by Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra on Thursday (today), where Dr Abbasi will be recognised for “her incredible work and extraordinary leadership qualities in the service of humanity”.

She urges using faith as a tool to fight isolation.

“Imagine being alone in a new country — unable to speak the language, surrounded by an unfamiliar culture, and forced to leave your entire life behind,” Dr Abbasi writes in one of her papers on the power of faith in dealing with trauma.

“Immigration, even when it’s by choice, can cause serious trauma, and for many it becomes a significant risk factor for mental health concerns.”

Dr Abbasi teaches her medical students at Michigan State University to “make the faith conversation a part of every patient evaluation”.

Now an assistant professor at the university’s psychiatry department, Dr Abbasi did her MBBS from Liaquat Medical College, Hyderabad. She received the American Psychiatric Association’s Minority fellowship.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Clipped wings
Updated 30 Mar, 2023

Clipped wings

The bill to clip CJP's suo motu powers will more likely complicate the SC's problems rather than solve them.
Water shortages
30 Mar, 2023

Water shortages

IT is that time of the year when Punjab and Sindh come face to face over the distribution of river water — or, ...
Democracy summit
30 Mar, 2023

Democracy summit

THE second US-sponsored Summit for Democracy, which is currently underway, offers a small glimpse of the tough...
Open discord
29 Mar, 2023

Open discord

It is now seen that even the country’s top judges are not immune to uncharitable public opinion after they hang up their robes.
A milestone
29 Mar, 2023

A milestone

WITH Humza Yousaf poised to become First Minister of Scotland’s semi-autonomous government, some of the top public...
A grave hazard
29 Mar, 2023

A grave hazard

IN these stressful times, all distractions are welcome. According to a recent report, carried by this paper, the...