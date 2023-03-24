Bilawal opens Zia Mohyeddin flyover in Gulistan-i-Jauhar

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that what the PPP-led Sindh government has done in only five months, the former prime minister could not do in his four-year tenure.

He made the claim on the occasion of the inauguration of the Gulistan-i-Jauhar flyover — built by the provincial government at Jauhar Chowrangi for a smooth flow of traffic between Jauhar Morr and Mosamiat — on Thursday.

In his video message a little after unveiling the plaque, he said that an underpass would also be constructed in Gulistan-i-Jauhar.

This flyover has been named after the renowned artist late Zia Mohyeddin.

Construction work completed within a short span of five months, PPP chairman told

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah briefed Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari about the project.

The construction work of the bridge has been completed within a short span of five months. It will lessen the pressure of traffic on this eight-way location.

The PPP chairman was also briefed about the underpass being built at Jauhar Chowrangi to ensure a smooth flow of traffic between Samama and Pahelwan Goth.

On the arrival of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PPP workers and other people gathered at the site in large numbers showered rose petals on his car and chanted party slogans.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and others.

Briefing the PPP chairman, the LG minister said that the estimated cost of the flyover and underpass project was Rs2.14 billion. The flyover had since been completed whereas work on the underpass was in progress, he added.

Nasir Shah said that the work on the flyover was started in October 2022 and on the underpass it had been started this month.

The flyover’s length is 461 metres and its width is 18.2 metres. “The length of the bridge is 226 metres. It has been installed on double-arm poles with LED lights,” he added.

The PPP chairman asked the local government minister to accelerate the pace of work on the underpass so that it could be completed at the earliest.

Published in Dawn, March 24th, 2023