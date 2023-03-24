Projects worth Rs28bn underway in Punjab: minister

TAXILA: Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr Jamal Nasir has said that development projects worth Rs28 billion in the health sector across the province are being completed at a fast pace and this would improve the treatment of patients.

He expressed these views while talking to journalists during his surprise visit to Government Asfandyar Bukhari District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Attock.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Waqas Aslam Marth, Chief Executive (District Health Authority) Dr Asad Ismail, Medical Superintendent Dr Jawwad Ellahi, Assistant Commissioner Shagufta Jabeen and other relevant officers were also present.

During his visit, he inspected various wards and reviewed the health care system besides interacting with patients and their attendants, and inquired about the standard of facilities and medicines from them.

He said that efforts are being made to further reform and strengthen critical aspects of the healthcare system in Punjab in order to deliver better quality healthcare services to the community, adding that the healthcare system would be made more efficient and effective in terms of service delivery and it should be easily accessible, affordable and sustainable.

He said the launch of specialities in hospitals would result in saving millions of rupees incurred on ambulance service. The minister said that 300 ultrasound machines, 200 ambulances and 30 x-ray machines had been provided in hospitals across Punjab, which will further improve treatment.

The minister said that only regular and contract doctors would be allowed to conduct medico-legal certificates (MLC) in health facilities.

The training for doctors in this regard would be arranged through Punjab Forensic Science Agency. He said that directives have already been issued to install biomedical equipment in hospitals so they could be made functional.

“Health teams have been constituted to inspect all the health facilities,” he said, adding that doctors’ recruitment on an ad hoc basis should also be done in a transparent manner, which requires a foolproof system.

He further revealed that 100 seats in Punjab AIDS Control Programme would soon be filled after completing all procedural formalities. Dr Nasir said that training programmes for paramedics will soon be launched in all Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospitals to upgrade this sector.

He said that efforts are being made to ensure the availability of insulin and other essential medications in government hospitals, adding that visits to government treatment centres would continue and the provision of medical facilities would also be reviewed.

Later, he visited a flour sale point and reviewed arrangements related to the sale of flour in the city.

Published in Dawn, March 24th, 2023