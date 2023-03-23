DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 23, 2023

Asia-Pacific region won’t achieve SDGs by 2030: UN

Amin Ahmed Published March 23, 2023 Updated March 23, 2023 08:28am

ISLAMABAD: The Asia-Pacific region will miss the 2030 target year by several decades to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals as the total number of years required to achieve the SDG targets in the region has increased, a United Nations report said on Wednesday.

According to the SDG Progress Report 2023 released by the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN-ESCAP), the average overall progress towards achieving all 17 SDGs in the region has increased slowly from 4.4 per cent in 2017 to 14.4pc in 2022.

As the midpoint of delivering the SDGs approaches, the targets are still a long way off. Looking beyond the goals and at the target level, at the current pace, the Asia-Pacific region will miss 90pc of the 118 measurable targets by 2030, says the annual flagship publication in partnership with seven other UN agencies.

“We must not give up on the ambition to achieve the goals, but we need to act quickly, think smarter, make intelligent investments, strengthen global partnerships and build on the collective commitment to the SDGs to achieve a sustainable, prosperous and inclusive future,” the report said.

Report notes skilled birth attendance improving in Pakistan

Since 2015, the implementation of global agendas has hit several obstacles, including waning multilateralism and cooperation for global sustainable development, migrant crisis, climate change, trade wars, worsening inequality, health crisis and geopolitical conflict, all of which should serve to highlight the need for action. Throughout the region and the world, despite unprecedented recent challenges, countries have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to sustainable development.

The SDGs have served time and again as a framework for navigating and emerging from crises. However, eight years after the adoption of SDGs it would take extraordinary effort to achieve them by 2030.

Skilled birth attendance

The report notes that skilled birth attendance is improving in Pakistan having reached about 69pc of births in the country. To improve quality and access to emergency obstetric and newborn care, the ministry of health made firm commitments to improve midwifery education and training as a key strategy for reducing maternal and infant mortality.

In collaboration with midwifery associations and UNFPA, Pakistan invested in up-skilling the midwifery faculty for pre-service education, as well as in-service training in emergency obstetric and newborn care for midwives already deployed in facilities.

Published in Dawn, March 23rd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Lurking militancy
Updated 23 Mar, 2023

Lurking militancy

Politicking on the issue of terrorism will only bring more harm to the country.
Disaster response
Updated 23 Mar, 2023

Disaster response

THE earthquake which struck Afghanistan and the northern parts of Pakistan late Tuesday, has come as a stark warning...
No interest
Updated 23 Mar, 2023

No interest

HOW high must promised returns be to encourage foreign investors to divert their dollars to Pakistan? Apparently,...
Vox populi
22 Mar, 2023

Vox populi

History will not judge kindly those who throw the laws of this land in the bin to keep just one man away from power.
Iraq’s wounds
22 Mar, 2023

Iraq’s wounds

TWO decades after the US military machine — aided by the ‘Coalition of the Willing’ — stormed into Iraq, ...
Mental health epidemic
22 Mar, 2023

Mental health epidemic

THERE are mounting stressors in the day-to-day existence of average Pakistanis. Rising inflation and unemployment...