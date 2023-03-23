Govt officials among PTI supporters held by police over Saturday’s violence

ISLAMABAD: A large number of government officials were among over 300 people, arrested by the capital police in connection with two separate cases registered over Saturday’s violence in the city during the appearance of the former premier at Federal Judicial Complex in the Toshakhana case, Dawn has learnt.

Police officers said that so far the capital police arrested 332 persons in connection with violence cases registered with the Counter Terrorism Department and Golra police stations on several charges including terrorism. During interrogation, a large number of government officials were found among the arrested persons, they added.

The government officials are from different federal and provincial departments including provincial police, they said, adding that during interrogation, it was revealed that they participated in PTI’s rally, accompanying the party chief Imran Khan.

Some of them are die-hard supporters and activists of the PTI and its chief, they said, adding that they are also facing charges of violence on the occasion.

The police are also intimating the departments of these arrested government officials with a request to take departmental and dictionary action against them over their involvement in violence and appearance in the mob gathering taken out against the government, they added.

Besides, more government officials were also spotted in the violence and the rally during examining the Safe City footage, the officers said, adding that these officials are being traced.

A score of overseas Pakistanis, dual nationals and foreigners were also arrested, the officers said, adding that the embassies and high commissions of the countries where they are residing are also being approached in writing so that necessary action could be taken over their participation in the violence.

A large number of natives from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir were also among the arrested persons, the officers said, adding that native town police of these arrested people are also being approached to check their criminal records.

Separate teams are making effort to arrest more people who have so far been identified through Safe City footage and are still at large, they said, adding that the identification process through the footage is still in progress.

Investigators of the two cases are also working on identifying and tracing those who supported the PTI on the occasion, including financially, by arranging vehicles and other facilities, and bearing other expenses, the officers said.

Despite repeated attempts, officials of the Public Relations Office of the police including PRO Taqi Jawad of the capital police were not available for their comments on the issue.

Published in Dawn, March 23rd, 2023