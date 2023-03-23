Traditional festivals lined up for Nauroz across GB

GILGIT: The Nauroz festival was celebrated across Gilgit-Baltistan with traditional zeal on Tuesday.

Colourful events were held in Gilgit, Hunza-Nagar, Ghizer, Astore, Skardu, Shigar, Kharmang and Ghancha districts to celebrate the festival.

The festival marks the beginning of new year in the Persian calendar. The people of GB have been celebrating the festival on March 21 every year, since centuries; people in some districts start agricultural activities, plough their fields, plant trees and clean out irrigation channels. The GB government announced a public holiday on Tuesday for the celebration.

Imtiaz Hussain, a local said the festival is celebrated in different styles across GB.

At the start of the day, people wear new clothes, prepare traditional dishes in their homes, distribute food among relatives, friends and neighbours.

Traditional games including polo and other competitions are organised.

Haidar Abbas, a resident of Nagar said Chi Chi is a very famous event of Nauroz in his district.

It is held in every village of the district in which women, children and elders participate.

“The highlight of these functions is that a newborn child of the village is dressed in new clothes and a traditional cap with flowers is placed on the shoulders of an elder who then carries the baby to a distance.

“Dried fruit, homemade traditional dishes and sweets are distributed among those who attend and everyone prays for the newborn’s good luck and blessings.

“In Ghizer and Hunza, the hair of newborn babies is cut, while in Baltistan, an interesting feature of Nauroz is breaking the painted eggs competition,” he said.

Jashn-i-Nauroz held in Skardu, was attended by GB Governor Syed Mehdi Shah, speaker Amjad Zaidi, officials and people from all walks of life.

Speakers highlighted the importance of the day and participants took part in the egg-breaking competition. People from all walks of life including Mr Shah, ministers, members of the GB assembly and officials participated in the events in their respective areas.

Participants prayed for prosperity, progress and safety of the country. The crop sowing festival in relation to Nauroz was celebrated in Shimshal, Gojal, and Hunza.

GB senior minister Ubaidulllah Baig, the district administration and a large number of local people participated.

Earlier, Mr Baig inaugurated a massive plantation drive in Rich Das, Shimshal. The aim of the project is to plant 100,000 trees in Rich Das this year.

