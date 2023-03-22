ACE summons PTI’s former minister, two ex-MPAs

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has summoned a former provincial minister and two former MPAs of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on March 24 in corruption probe.

Former provincial minister Chaudhry Zahiruddin, former MPAs Ali Afzal Sahi and and Ali Akhtar and Mohammad Azam Chela have been directed to appear before the ACE Lahore on March 24.

“Chaudhry Zahiruddin and Ali Akhtar are running an illegal bus stand in the name of Taimur Traveller. The map of Taimur Traveler Bus Stand was forged and added to the record by Ali Akhtar as Tehsil Nazim,” the ACE said.

It said Zaheeruddin and Akhtar Ali did not get the map of Taimur Traveler approved by the competent authority. The original file of Taimur Traveler Bus Stand is missing from the record. They did not even deposit the commercialisation fee of the bus stand with the government treasury, it said.

“Afzal Sahi gave contracts for all the development projects of his constituency to his front men. Ex-MPA Ali Afzal Sahi received bribe from Sahyanwala, Kharanwala and Canal Expressway in Chak No. 163 projects, it said and added Sahi also accepted bribe in the construction of Adda Bridge, Talakay to Chak No. 16 road.

“Sahi awarded the contract of all the development projects to two front men, Malik Shamsher Construction Company and Farooq Chatta Construction Company. He gave all the contracts with the connivance of highway department officials,” the ACE said.

