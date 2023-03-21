6.8 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of country including Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake — with its epicentre being the Hindu Kush region — jolted parts of the country on Tuesday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The US Geological Survey said the quake rocked Afghanistan and parts of India as well, including the capital New Delhi, adding that the quake epicentre was 40 kilometres south-southeast of the Afghan town of Jurm.

According to Radio Pakistan, PMD Director General (DG) Mahr Sahibzad Khan said that earthquake tremors were felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, South Waziristan and other areas of the country.

“The DG said no loss of life or damage to property was reported so far,” the report stated.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of National Health Services said that major government hospitals will remain on high alert in Islamabad, adding that the alert was issued to the hospitals on Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel’s direction.

The minister also directed the administration of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences and the Federal Government Polyclinic to ensure all necessary arrangements in this regard.

According to AFP, witnesses said that the strong earthquake lasting for at least 30 seconds was felt across much of Pakistan on Tuesday night.

“People ran out of their houses and were reciting the Quran,” an AFP correspondent in Rawalpindi said, with similar reports coming from Islamabad, Lahore and elsewhere in the country.

TV footage showed citizens out on the streets from their homes and buildings after the quake shocks were felt.

View this post on Instagram

Rescue 1122 DG Dr Khateer Ahmad said the department had received a phone call each from Swabi and Lower Dir on which rescue teams were despatched.

“No confirmed reports of any loss of life or property have been received yet. Rescue 1122 is on high alert and ready to provide services during any emergency,” he said.

Politicians and political parties also reacted to the news and prayed for safety and protection.

Large parts of South Asia are seismically active because a tectonic plate known as the Indian plate is pushing north into the Eurasian plate.

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Islamabad on January 29 while a 5.6 magnitude earthquake jolted a number of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s districts on Jan 19.

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake in eastern Afghanistan killed over 1,000 people last year.

Additional reporting by Sirajuddin and additional input from the Associated Press of Pakistan and Reuters.