3 soldiers martyred during exchange of fire with militants in DI Khan: ISPR

Three soldiers embraced martyrdom while three terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district, the army’s media affairs wing said on Tuesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists had opened fire on a police checkpost last night in Khutti area, prompting security forces to immediately block all possible escape routes.

“Fleeing terrorists were intercepted in the general area Saggu, DI Khan district. After an intense exchange of fire, three terrorists were sent to hell,” the ISPR said, adding that weapons and ammunition were also recovered.

The statement added that during the intense exchange of fire, 42-year-old Havaldar Muhammad Azhar Iqbal, 34-year-old Naik Muhammad Asad and 22-year-old Sepoy Muhammad Essa were martyred.

“Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.

Surge in terrorism

Over the past few months, the law and order situation in the country has worsened, with terrorist groups executing attacks with near impunity across the country.

On March 10, five terrorists were killed by security forces in intelligence-based operations (IBO) carried out in North and South Waziristan. On March 8, six terrorists were killed by security forces in an IBO in North Waziristan’s Datta Khel general area.

Since the talks with the banned militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke down in November, the outfit has intensified its attacks, particularly targeting the police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and areas bordering Afghanistan. Insurgents in Balochistan have also stepped up their violent activities and formalised a nexus with the TTP.

According to statistics released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, an Islamabad-based think-tank, January 2023 remained one of the deadliest months since July 2018, as 134 people lost their lives — a 139 per cent spike — and 254 received injuries in at least 44 militant attacks across the country.