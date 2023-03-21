If law is not respected, uncertainty prevails: CJP

QUETTA: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandial has underlined the need for shunning all differences in view of the current and said ‘we all should think for the country’s betterment’.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed building of the Supreme Court Quetta registry on Monday, the CJP said the building had no importance, but the provision of justice was the foundation. He, however, said that the provision of justice would be better with the establishment of new buildings.

“May Almighty Allah help us to make decisions in accordance with righteousness, the Constitution, and laid-down law,” Justice Bandial said, adding that the fate of nations depends upon the leadership instead of decisions of the judiciary.

Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Yahya Khan Afridi and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail of the Supreme Court, Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, other BHC judges and a large number of senior judges were also present.

CJP Bandial said that there should be rule of law and it was everyone’s responsibility to respect the judiciary and the law. “The country would face uncertainty if there is no respect for law and the judiciary,” he said, adding that what is happening in the lower courts is deplorable.

The CJP said that the bar should play its role in restoring discipline. He said that the state is like a mother, and it is the responsibility of the state to provide protection to its citizens.

“As far as the Supreme Court is concerned, its responsibility is to protect all institutions in accordance with law and the Constitution,” CJP Bandial said.

He added that the supremacy of law and the Constitution is imperative for everyone. He said that providing protection to the state institutions was the priority of the Supreme Court, and protecting human rights was also the responsibility of the judiciary.

Referring to the situation in the province, the chief justice said Balochistan was not as developed as it could be, for which not only the state was responsible but the onus was on everyone living in the province. He said that people should bring problems before the court, and we could determine the legal path for the development.

He said the Supreme Court determins the priority for hearing cases based on the merit and importance of the issues and the demands of the law, and it was the right of the court to decide the importance of the cases. “The lawyers should benefit from the video link in the courts,” the CJP said.

