Detention orders of 14 PTI activists withdrawn

TAXILA: Detention Orders of 14 PTI Attock chapter activists have been withdrawn by the Deputy Commissioner on the recommendations of District Police Officer here on Saturday.

According to the official sources, they were released in pursuance of subsequent orders of Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza.

Their detention orders were withdrawn on the recommendation of DPO Attock Dr Sardar Ghias Gul Khan conveyed through his letter.

Earlier, their activities were found prejudicial and dangerous to the law and order situation of the district.

Sources further said that they were found instigating the general public against the government and planning to gather people for protest in district Attock, which may create law and order situation in this district.

They were also inciting general public to violence and creating panic among people. They were also disturbing peace and order in the vicinity. They were also involved in previous protests of PTI, sources add.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2023