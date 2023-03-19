DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 19, 2023

Detention orders of 14 PTI activists withdrawn

Our Correspondent’ Published March 19, 2023 Updated March 19, 2023 07:15am

TAXILA: Detention Orders of 14 PTI Attock chapter activists have been withdrawn by the Deputy Commissioner on the recommendations of District Police Officer here on Saturday.

According to the official sources, they were released in pursuance of subsequent orders of Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza.

Their detention orders were withdrawn on the recommendation of DPO Attock Dr Sardar Ghias Gul Khan conveyed through his letter.

Earlier, their activities were found prejudicial and dangerous to the law and order situation of the district.

Sources further said that they were found instigating the general public against the government and planning to gather people for protest in district Attock, which may create law and order situation in this district.

They were also inciting general public to violence and creating panic among people. They were also disturbing peace and order in the vicinity. They were also involved in previous protests of PTI, sources add.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Desperate moves
Updated 19 Mar, 2023

Desperate moves

By succumbing to politics of expediency, the government has shot itself in the foot.
Food out of reach
19 Mar, 2023

Food out of reach

THE month of fasting is a difficult period for low- to middle-income people across the country because of the impact...
Polio case
19 Mar, 2023

Polio case

PAKISTAN has faced another setback in its ongoing struggle to eradicate polio from the country. A three-year-old ...
Some softening
Updated 18 Mar, 2023

Some softening

The long stalemate between the country’s two main political factions has not benefited anyone.
Changing Mideast
18 Mar, 2023

Changing Mideast

THE possibilities for further peacebuilding in the Gulf and the Middle East in general are considerable, should the...
Food concerns
18 Mar, 2023

Food concerns

THE forecast that Pakistan and the drought-hit regions of northern and central India are facing lower food output...