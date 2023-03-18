DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 18, 2023

Two murdered in Islamabad

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 18, 2023 Updated March 18, 2023 06:50am

ISLAMABAD: Two persons, including a journalist, were murdered in separate incidents in the capital, police said on Friday.

In the first incident, the journalist, identified as Mohammad Imran Aslam Khan was murdered allegedly by his wife, and brother-in-law, they added.

Over the incident, a case was registered at Bhara Kahu police station on charges of murder against the four persons in response to a complaint lodged by Rizwan Aslam, brother of the deceased, the police said.

Earlier, the police reached the residence of the deceased after getting information of his murder and found his body inside the house, the police said, adding that during examination of the body a mark of strangulation was found around the neck of the victim.

Later, the body was shifted to the hospital for further legal procedure, they said. The victim’s brother told police that Khan often quarrelled with his wife over personal issues and this could be the reason she strangled him along with her brother.

In another incident, a man was murdered in the area of Sihala, the police said, adding that the victim was identified as Mohammad Amir Shafiq.

According to police, a taxi driver spotted him lying on the road at Soan Camp and later brought him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He sustained a bullet injury which claimed his life, they added.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2023

