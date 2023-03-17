Quetta, other parts of Balochistan to have Green Bus Service soon

QUETTA: The provincial capital and some other towns of Balochistan would soon have the Green Bus Service to provide better travel facilities to the general public, Balochistan’s transport secretary announced on Thursday.

Dr Muhammad Aslam Baloch said that in the first phase, 16 buses would be operated on the Sariab Road and Baleli route.

He said the government was taking effective measures to provide “best possible” travel facilities to people, adding that this service would be extended to other routes of Quetta and other towns of the province.

He said providing citizens with modern facilities was the top priority of the provincial government.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2023