DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 02, 2023

Quetta-Karachi buses to have speed trackers

Saleem Shahid Published February 2, 2023 Updated February 2, 2023 07:17am

QUETTA: After 41 people were killed in a accident last week, the Balochistan government has decided to reactivate trackers in buses plying between Quetta and Karachi to check their speed.

The decision was taken on Wednesday in a meeting chaired by the province’s transport secretary, Muhammad Siddiq Mandokhail.

It was decided that strict action would be taken against vehicles not complying with the directive to activate the tracking system. The permits of buses without a tracking system on the Karachi-Quetta route will be cancelled. It was also decided that speed limits would be enforced on all routes and Motorway Police would take strict action against speeding vehicles and cancel their licences.

Transporters go on strike to protest ‘atrocious attitude’ of Coast Guards

Meanwhile, owners of passenger coaches plying between Quetta and Karachi went on a strike for an indefinite period on Wednesday against what they called unnecessary checking and atrocities committed against drivers and passengers at Khari Check post in Hub district. They parked their vehicles in front of Coast Guards check posts on the Quetta-Karachi highway and announced they would not call off their strike until the check post was removed.

At a presser, office-bearers of the Quetta-Karachi Coaches Union said if their demands were not met, they would stop the bus service on the Quetta-Karachi and other routes.

Abdul Wahid Shahwani in Khuzdar also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, February 2nd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Mianwali raid
Updated 02 Feb, 2023

Mianwali raid

The military needs to share intelligence with civilian agencies to neutralise the militant menace nationwide.
Corruption unlimited
02 Feb, 2023

Corruption unlimited

PAKISTAN’S consistent slide on Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index over the last several...
Women police officers
02 Feb, 2023

Women police officers

IN a heartening development, a second female police officer has been appointed as DPO in Attock, weeks after the...
Road to perdition
Updated 01 Feb, 2023

Road to perdition

This is also the time of reckoning for those who sowed the seeds of a disastrous policy against militants.
Transport tragedies
01 Feb, 2023

Transport tragedies

TWO tragedies over the weekend illustrate the weak protocols governing the safety of transport in Pakistan. In fact,...
Disqualifying Jam Awais
01 Feb, 2023

Disqualifying Jam Awais

IT appears that there may be some kind of small punishment after all for PPP lawmaker Jam Awais, who was pardoned ...