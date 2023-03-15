DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan, US reaffirm commitment to promote economic growth, energy security

APP Published March 15, 2023 Updated March 15, 2023 09:29pm
<p>Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and federal ministers meet US officials in Islamabad on Wednesday. — PID</p>

Pakistan and the United States on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to promoting economic growth, energy security, partnership in long-term flood rehabilitation efforts and strengthening their overall relationship.

The bilateral ties were discussed in a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Geoffery Pyatt, assistant secretary for the Bureau of Energy Resources at the US Department of State, according to a press release from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Pyatt is leading a delegation to Pakistan for the Pak-US Energy Security Dialogue. The Pak-US Energy Security Dialogue is a joint initiative aimed at promoting energy security and serves as a platform for high-level discussions between the two countries on bilateral energy priorities, advancing the transition to renewable energy and exploring economic and commercial opportunities in the energy sector.

The prime minister appreciated the holding of the dialogue on promoting energy security, saying that it would be beneficial for both countries.

He encouraged further investment in the country’s energy infrastructure, adding that it would also help the transition towards clean energy.

Likewise, Pyatt appreciated Pakistan for its “forward-looking” renewable energy policy.

PM Shehbaz also welcomed the ongoing dialogues and cooperation between the two countries in areas such as trade and investment, health, security and climate change.

Meanwhile, US State Department Assistant Secretary for Oceans, Environment, and Science Monica Medina, who is also in Pakistan on an official visit, informed the prime minister during the meeting that she was leading a delegation for meetings of the Pak-US Climate and Environment Working Group.

She praised the “commitment and dedication with which the government of Pakistan had responded to the consequences of the last year’s devastating floods”.

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South Central Asia Elizabeth Horst, Development Finance Corporation Chief Climate Officer Jake Levine and US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome also attended the meeting.

The senior US diplomats affirmed the Biden administration’s desire to enhance Pakistan-US cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, health, security and climate change.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Economic Affairs Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Power Minister Khurram Dastgir and other senior officials.

