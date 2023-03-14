DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 14, 2023

PM Shehbaz approves Rs8,500 per 40kg as cotton support price

APP Published March 14, 2023 Updated March 14, 2023 07:56am

ISLAMABAD: In a significant step aimed at facilitating cotton farmers, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday appro­ved its support price at Rs8,500 per 40 kilograms.

The prime minister while chairing a meeting of the Agriculture Task Force directed the authorities concerned to place the matter before the Econo­mic Coordination Commit­tee on priority. He urged the provinces to ensure the implementation of the new cotton price.

PM Shehbaz described cotton as the backbone of the country’s textile sector and expressed the confidence that the step would help the growers in a considerable manner.

The meeting was informed that last year, cotton production faced exponential reduction due to floods, heavy rains, shortage of canal irrigation water and the fertilizer crisis. This year, the meeting was told, the overall cotton production has been estimated at 12.77 million bales.

Free wheat flour

At a separate meeting, the prime minister decided that the federal government would distribute wheat flour among one million residents of Islamabad free of charge during Ramazan.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to discuss measures for reducing the impact of inflation on the lower and middle-income classes, said the government was striving to minimise their difficulties. He invited the provincial governments of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to become part of the scheme.

The PM instructed the authorities concerned to take advantage of modern technology to ensure transparency in the distribution of free wheat flour.

The meeting was infor­med a programme for supply of free wheat flour on the outskirts of Islamabad during the holy month was in the final stages that would benefit around 150,000 households.

The prime minister also, in principle, decided to provide petrol for the motorcycle and rickshaw owners on reduced rates as a programme for their relief had been designed.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Shameful conduct
Updated 14 Mar, 2023

Shameful conduct

It would be in the interest of transparency and accountability that the public knows how leaders have been benefiting from their offices.
Potential flashpoint
14 Mar, 2023

Potential flashpoint

AS a recent American intelligence assessment affirms, the subcontinent remains a major potential flashpoint for...
Real estate challenge
14 Mar, 2023

Real estate challenge

FORMER FBR chairman Shabbar Zaidi’s assertion that real estate is ‘the parking lot’ of untaxed or dirty money...
Impartial arbiter?
Updated 13 Mar, 2023

Impartial arbiter?

An inquiry free of allegations of bias must determine how PTI worker Bilal lost his life.
Rise in remittances
13 Mar, 2023

Rise in remittances

THE slight increase in remittances sent home by Pakistani migrants during February is a healthy development for a...
Palestine afire
13 Mar, 2023

Palestine afire

THERE were genuine concerns that Benjamin Netanyahu’s extreme right-wing government, that took power in December...