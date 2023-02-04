DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 04, 2023

Low cotton production to put more burden on forex reserves

Amjad Mahmood Published February 4, 2023 Updated February 4, 2023 06:32am

LAHORE: As the government scrambles to save every dollar amid a severe foreign exchange crunch, experts have raised the alarm that cotton would also need to be imported as its production has fallen short of the target.

The textile sector has raised concerns that the country was facing an alarming decrease in cotton production which is unlikely to cross the five million bales mark. The figures by Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) revealed the country produced over 4.76m bales by Jan 31, against over 7.42m bales produced by the same time last year — a dip of 35.8pc or 2.66m bales.

To meet the gap between demand and production, Pakistan will have to import around seven million bales of cotton to meet the needs of local textile industries.

As per the PCGA data, Punjab produced more than 2.85m bales in 2022 against over 3.90m bales in the previous year – a loss of over one million bales.

Sindh produced 1.87m bales in 2022 against over 3.51m bales last year, a decline of 1.64m bales, mainly due to heavy rains and floods.

Experts say imports of 7m bales needed to meet industry’s demand

Textile spinners have so far purchased 4.175m bales, while in the previous year, they had bought over 7.233m bales during this period.

According to Karachi Cotton Brokers Forum Chairman Naseem Usman, the total cotton production in 2023 will be less than five million bales. The ginners have a stock of around 0.583m bales as compared to the last year’s stock of 0.171m bales, whereas 157 ginning factories are still operating to produce more lint.

Considering the requirement of textile mills, about seven million bales will have to be imp­orted, he said, adding currently, agreements have been signed for the import of 5.5m bales.

On Feb 3, cotton rates in Karachi were being quoted at Rs22,000 per bale on Feb 3, against Rs19,700 on the same date last year.

Mr Usman said a further hike in rates was one the cards as mills were facing difficulty in importing white lint due to the US dollar’s appreciation against the rupee.

He added that the delay in the opening of letters of credit has already compounded supply chain issues.

Published in Dawn, February 4th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Crisis conference
Updated 04 Feb, 2023

Crisis conference

PTI's refusal to engage with the govt in such testing times will only be seen as sign of ideological bankruptcy.
Revenge politics
04 Feb, 2023

Revenge politics

A SENSE of déjà-vu prevails as cases pile up against PTI politicians, many of whom, along with their allies and...
Inappropriate remarks
04 Feb, 2023

Inappropriate remarks

OFFICIALS of the state, especially when representing the country at international forums, need to choose their words...
Delay in the offing?
Updated 03 Feb, 2023

Delay in the offing?

Govt must realise that political stability in the country cannot be achieved by extra-constitutional actions.
Divisions in PML-N
03 Feb, 2023

Divisions in PML-N

DISCORD and drama in PML-N ranks escalated this week when Shahid Khaqan Abbasi revealed he no longer holds a party...
Wikipedia ‘downgrade’
03 Feb, 2023

Wikipedia ‘downgrade’

ATTEMPTS to police the internet by states, often by giving opaque justifications for the action, are never a good...