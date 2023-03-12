Sindh govt to increase fare of Peoples Bus Service

KARACHI: Nine month after its formal launch, the Sindh government on Saturday hinted at increasing the fare of its flagship Peoples Bus Service due to higher operational cost amid fast increasing diesel price.

There are almost a dozen routes of the Peoples Bus Service in Karachi and three other cities of the province. Currently, there are three types of buses running under the umbrella of the Peoples Bus Service project — Red Buses for all travellers, Pink Buses for only women and white Electric Buses.

The plan to increase the fare came from the top when a key member of the Sindh cabinet said that “it’s close to impossible” to operate the transport service at the current fare structure.

“The service cannot be operated anymore on the current fare structure,” Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon told reporters during a visit of the under-construction bus rapid transit corridor for Red Line. “Frankly speaking, the fare of the Peoples Bus Service is already under review. Due to inflation in the country and increase in diesel price it’s almost impossible to maintain the operational cost.”

Sharjeel claims it’s difficult to operate buses after hike in diesel price

Mr Memon, who also holds the portfolio of transport, made it clear that the government had no option but to increase the fares. “But let me assure you that the fare will not be increased in one go but in phases keeping in view the economic challenges of a common man.”

Launched in June 2022, the Peoples Bus Service is operating on 10 routes in different parts of the city offering thousands of people economical travelling in air-conditioned buses. The service was expanded to Hyderabad, Sukkur and Larkana recently.

A fleet of 29-seater buses with provision for some 25 people to also travel while standing, was joined by a consignment of electric buses in January 2023, which are currently running only on one route ferrying passengers from Karachi Airport to Seaview under the same People Bus Service programme.

The minister said that due to current economic situation, the Sindh government had reduced its expenditures and made cuts on development projects but no cuts had been made in the public transport projects.

He vowed to complete all the projects on a priority basis. He added that the Peoples Bus Service with more electric buses would be started on all major routes of Karachi.

The minister said that due to high inflation in the country, the cost of Red Line BRT project had been increased and contractors were facing difficulties to maintain the pace of work.

“When the contractors started work on the project the per tonne cost of steel bars was Rs140,000 which has now increased to Rs310,000 per tonne,” he said. “We have held detailed discussion with the contractors and assured them that there genuine issues would be resolved.”

He said that the government had also talked to the Asian Development Bank on the matter. “On the assurance from the Sindh government, the contractors have paced up the speed on the project two days ago,” he added.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2023