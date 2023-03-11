Punjab CTD arrests 12 suspects

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department claims to have arrested 12 suspects belonging to the defunct organisations from across Punjab.

A spokesperson for the department said the CTD conducted 59 intelligence-based operations across the province to avert any untoward incident. During raids, 61 suspects were interrogated.

He said CTD teams managed to arrest 12 suspects belonging to various banned militant organisations, including the TTP.

They included Irshadullah, Muhammad Luqman Shahid, Anas Waqar, Muhammad Suleman Khan, Sana Deed, Najeebullah, Muhammad Tahir, Muhammad Aftab, Kaleemullah, Manzoor Khan, Niaz Muhammad and Muhammad Zubair.

The CTD recovered from them IED bomb, explosive material, safety fuse, a hand grenade, 14 detonators, prima cord, a pistol, 56 stickers, 68 pamphlets, 10 books, four receipts of banned organisations and cash.

