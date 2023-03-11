DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 11, 2023

Punjab CTD arrests 12 suspects

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 11, 2023 Updated March 11, 2023 10:34am

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department claims to have arrested 12 suspects belonging to the defunct organisations from across Punjab.

A spokesperson for the department said the CTD conducted 59 intelligence-based operations across the province to avert any untoward incident. During raids, 61 suspects were interrogated.

He said CTD teams managed to arrest 12 suspects belonging to various banned militant organisations, including the TTP.

They included Irshadullah, Muhammad Luqman Shahid, Anas Waqar, Muhammad Suleman Khan, Sana Deed, Najeebullah, Muhammad Tahir, Muhammad Aftab, Kaleemullah, Manzoor Khan, Niaz Muhammad and Muhammad Zubair.

The CTD recovered from them IED bomb, explosive material, safety fuse, a hand grenade, 14 detonators, prima cord, a pistol, 56 stickers, 68 pamphlets, 10 books, four receipts of banned organisations and cash.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Waiting for IMF
Updated 11 Mar, 2023

Waiting for IMF

Islamabad has a long history of breaking promises it made to the IMF over 23 programmes in seven decades.
Breach of duty
11 Mar, 2023

Breach of duty

DESPITE the recent Supreme Court verdict, the PDM government seems intent on preventing or, at the very least,...
Riverine gangs
11 Mar, 2023

Riverine gangs

THE riverine areas where the borders of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan meet have long been a haven for criminal ...
Political meddling
Updated 10 Mar, 2023

Political meddling

The former ISI chief's meddling role first came to light with the Faizabad dharna in 2017.
Hyper paranoia
10 Mar, 2023

Hyper paranoia

THE scenes witnessed on television screens the other day were a disturbing reminder of state excesses that have been...
Sino-US confrontation
10 Mar, 2023

Sino-US confrontation

THE latent confrontation between the US-led West and Russia had been brewing for years before hostilities exploded...