LHC refuses Imran’s request for online proceedings

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday refused to entertain a request of PTI chairman Imran Khan for the facility of attending proceedings of cases against him through a video link; however, sought replies from the federal and provincial governments on the provision of a foolproof security to him.

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh observed that the relief to the effect of the video link should be sought from the relevant trial courts.

Barrister Salman Safdar, on behalf of Mr Khan, stated that the petitioner was a former prime minister and had threats to his life. He said the petitioner had a foolproof security with him till Jan 18 but the caretaker government in Punjab withdrew it.

The judge directed a law officer to submit a detailed report on the security entitled to the former prime ministers.

Imran Khan’s counsel urged the court to pass an interim order for provision of the security; however, the judge asked him to let the government’s lawyer submit the report. The judge would resume the hearing on March 13.

The petition contended that Mr Khan was at the advanced age of 71 years and had not yet fully recovered from the physical trauma inflicted after the Wazirabad attack. It said the petitioner’s limbs were weak, he was unable to walk without a support and he was practically immobile without assistance.

It also claimed that the life of the PTI chairman was still under threat since the Wazirabad attack.

Besides a foolproof security, the petition also asked the court to allow the petitioner to get his attendance marked in the proceedings through video link.

