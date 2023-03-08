DAWN.COM Logo

Imran should not have been allowed to be PM, says Zardari

Our Correspondent’ Published March 8, 2023 Updated March 8, 2023 06:44am

VEHARI: Former president Asif Zardari accused PTI chief Imran Khan on Tuesday of destroying the economy, saying that he “should not have been allowed” to become prime minister in the first place.

Mr Zardari was addressing a convention of Peoples Party workers from Vehari and Mailsi at the residence of PPP leader Sheharyar Khan.

“Even if Pakistan def­aults, it won’t be the end of the world for the nation as several countries have made an astonishing re­­c­overy after defaulting on their debts,” the PPP co-chairman asserted.

He cited the examples of the United States and Japan, saying these countries “reordered their econom­i­­es after setbacks” and now served as a model for others.

“Pakistan is capable of doing the same and will do so.”

Asif Zardari recalled that India had only one billion dollars left in its kitty in 1991 and had to sell its gold reserves for securing international aid.

But India too made a comeback after that bitter experience, he added.

The former president said PPP was a party of the people and thousands of its workers had “sacrificed their lives for the country”.

“My party did all it could for south Punjab whenever it got an opportunity to do so,” Asif Zardari said.

Former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani also attended the convention.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2023

