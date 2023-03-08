ECP, KP governor to meet today

KARACHI: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officials will meet on Wednesday (today) to decide on a date for polls to the provincial assembly.

On Monday, Governor Ghulam Ali had written a letter to the ECP suggesting the dates March 7 or 8 for consultations.

In its letter to the governor on Tuesday, the ECP said a team comprising the secretary, the special secretary and the DG (Law) has been formed for consultations.

The governor in his reply late on Wednesday set March 8 as the date for the meeting and asked the team to come “prepared on all the issues associated with the peaceful conduct” of the election.

As per the Constitution, holding elections was ECP’s responsibility and law enforcement agencies, along with the caretaker government assist the commission in ensuring peaceful polls, the ECP said.

According to ECP sources, the governor’s words didn’t sit well with the election watchdog. The commission said the governor has no role in the “peaceful holding of elections”.

The ECP ruled out any consultation with the governor on law and order situation, stating that his constitutional role is limited to announcing election date, according to sources.

