DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 08, 2023

West, US are ‘suppressing’ China, accuses President Xi

AFP Published March 8, 2023 Updated March 8, 2023 06:44am

BEIJING: The United States is leading a “containment, encirclement and suppression of China”, Pre­sident Xi Jinping has said, as he urged the country’s private sector to boost innovation and become more self-reliant.

China’s technology ambitions have been hit with a raft of restrictions by the US and its Western allies, and Beijing has doubled down on the need to shift away from imports for sectors perceived as vital to national security, such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

“Western countries led by the United States have implemented all-round co­n­­t­ainment, encirclement and suppression of China, which has brought unprecedented severe challenges to our country’s development,” Xi told industry leaders in a rare direct criticism of the US.

Xi said the past five years had been riddled with a new set of hurdles that threatened to weigh down China’s economic rise. He added that China must “have the courage to fight as the country faces profound and complex changes in both the domestic and international landscape”, according to a readout of the speech to delegates at the Chinese People’s Political Cons­ultative Con­f­erence.

He said private firms “should take the initiative to pursue high-quality dev­e­lopment”, Xinhua rep­­orted late Monday. Earlier this week Xi said the country should be able to fend for itself.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Judging judges
Updated 08 Mar, 2023

Judging judges

For the man like Nisar who exercised sweeping powers at the time to now excuse himself as ‘merely human’ does not seem enough.
EmbraceEquity
08 Mar, 2023

EmbraceEquity

INTERNATIONAL Women’s Day celebrates the achievements of women in their battle for gender equality; of course,...
Sheer hooliganism
08 Mar, 2023

Sheer hooliganism

AN ugly incident on the Punjab University campus in Lahore on Monday is illustrative of the vulgar display of power...
Out of ideas
Updated 07 Mar, 2023

Out of ideas

Targeting a major leader like Imran ahead of polls can increase instability among the citizens.
Bolan bombing
07 Mar, 2023

Bolan bombing

EVEN in relatively better times, violence has never been far from the surface in Balochistan. Now, as political ...
Land irregularities
07 Mar, 2023

Land irregularities

THE Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment has sought the land acquisition records of several housing schemes ...