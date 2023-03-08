DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 08, 2023

Pakistan to participate in karate championship

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published March 8, 2023 Updated March 8, 2023 06:44am

LAHORE: The Pakistan squad reaches Tehran on Wednesday to participate in the Nawruz-gah Cup Karate Championship being held in the Iranian capital from March 8 to 14.

Besides Pakistan and hosts Iran, 22 other countries will be participating in the competition. Judo, athletics and kabbadi will also be part of the week-long event.

Ten players and two officials will represent Pakistan in the championship.

Players: Sabira Gul (Senior -50kg); Laiba Zia (Senior -55 kg); Fakhur Un Nisa (Senior -61kg); Hina Khan (Senior -68kg); Nargis (Senior +68kg); Farishta (Senior & U-21 individual); Naz Dana (U-21 -50kg); Arzo (Junior +59kg). Officials: Andleeb Sandhu (manager), Ghulam Ali (coach).

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Judging judges
Updated 08 Mar, 2023

Judging judges

For the man like Nisar who exercised sweeping powers at the time to now excuse himself as ‘merely human’ does not seem enough.
EmbraceEquity
08 Mar, 2023

EmbraceEquity

INTERNATIONAL Women’s Day celebrates the achievements of women in their battle for gender equality; of course,...
Sheer hooliganism
08 Mar, 2023

Sheer hooliganism

AN ugly incident on the Punjab University campus in Lahore on Monday is illustrative of the vulgar display of power...
Out of ideas
Updated 07 Mar, 2023

Out of ideas

Targeting a major leader like Imran ahead of polls can increase instability among the citizens.
Bolan bombing
07 Mar, 2023

Bolan bombing

EVEN in relatively better times, violence has never been far from the surface in Balochistan. Now, as political ...
Land irregularities
07 Mar, 2023

Land irregularities

THE Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment has sought the land acquisition records of several housing schemes ...