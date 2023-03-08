Pakistan to participate in karate championship

LAHORE: The Pakistan squad reaches Tehran on Wednesday to participate in the Nawruz-gah Cup Karate Championship being held in the Iranian capital from March 8 to 14.

Besides Pakistan and hosts Iran, 22 other countries will be participating in the competition. Judo, athletics and kabbadi will also be part of the week-long event.

Ten players and two officials will represent Pakistan in the championship.

Players: Sabira Gul (Senior -50kg); Laiba Zia (Senior -55 kg); Fakhur Un Nisa (Senior -61kg); Hina Khan (Senior -68kg); Nargis (Senior +68kg); Farishta (Senior & U-21 individual); Naz Dana (U-21 -50kg); Arzo (Junior +59kg). Officials: Andleeb Sandhu (manager), Ghulam Ali (coach).

