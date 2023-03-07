Opinion divided over move to make hijab mandatory in AJK schools

MUZAFFARABAD: An order of an “urgent nature”, requiring the heads of the co-educational institutions in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to compulsorily enforce observance of hijab (veil) by female students and teachers drew a mixed reaction on Monday after it was widely shared and reported on social and traditional media.

However, AJK Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Deevan Ali Khan Chughtai defended the move, saying it had been taken in consultation with parents and teachers.

“It has been observed that the female students/teachers are not made to wear hijab in institutions where co-education is practiced. Therefore, under the passed-on instructions, female students/teachers should be strictly bound to wear hijab,” read a circular issued with the signatures of a deputy director of the AJK’s Directorate Gen-eral of Elementary and Secon-dary Education (Males) on February 24.

“In case of violation of [instructions],” the circular warned, “[disciplinary] proceedings under rules shall be initiated against the heads of the institutions concerned.”

Move necessary because girls have to study in boys’ schools due to resource shortage, says AJK minister

The circular was copied to all three divisional directors and all 10 district education officers for ‘endorsement’ as per rules, who had forwarded the same to the educational institutions in their jurisdiction between March 2 and March 4.

However, a copy of the notification sent to Poonch division was shared on social media, drawing a mixed response from netizens, with some criticising the move and some appreciating it.

Journalist Murtaza Solangi likened it the AJK PM “breaking the shackles of slavery”, a reference to ex-PM Imran Khan’s comment regarding the Afghan Taliban after they took over Kabul in 2021.

Another user wrote: “I’m against this move, [as] women in AJK generally wear hijab. Forcing things is absolutely not welcome.”

“This is nothing but political gimmickry. Girls study in roofless schools. Please pay attention to the [construction of] school buildings,” another user named Sanila, presumably a pseudonym, tweeted.

Asma Azam, a UK-based Kashmiri academic, criticised the way educational standards and curriculum were being ignored for the sake of such cosemetic measures.

However, Khizar Hayat Abbasi, a former journalist praised the move, tweeting: “Declaring the hijab mandatory for students and teachers in educational institutions of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) is a commendable step of the government. The decision should be implemented in letter and spirit.”

When contacted, Mr Chughtai did not appear defensive in the face of criticism.

“We have done it exactly in observance of the injunctions of Almighty Allah and His Messenger (peace be upon him) … The women have been ordained to wear veils and men have been ordained to lower their gaze,” he said.

The minister maintained that in some rural areas, the government could not establish separate high and higher secondary schools for girls, mainly due

to resource constraints and because of their limited number. Therefore, they would be enrolled in institutions meant for boys to study in a co-education environment.

However, following some complaints by parents, he said the government decided to enforce a dress code and hijab for female students and teachers, he added.

Initially, he said, teachers across the state would wear gowns for their identification and, in the second stage, they would also have to wear uniforms.

“As far as female students and teachers in co-ed institutions are concerned, hijab has been made part of their uniform,” the AJK minister said.

“It’s not a forced decision. Rather we have taken it in consultation with parents and teachers. Everyone has accepted it, because our society has visible leanings towards religion,” Mr Chughtai maintained.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2023