GNL halts production on parts shortages

KARACHI: Ghandhara Nissan Ltd (GNL), the assembler of Dongfeng and JAC vehicles, on Monday announced production suspension from March 6-10 due to a shortage of parts.

In a stock filing, the company also informed that from March 13 it would start production activities on an alternative weekly basis until further notice.

The company said its vendors continued to face major hurdles in the import of raw materials and receiving clearance for their consignments from commercial banks.

This has disrupted the entire supply chain and vendors are unable to supply raw materials and components to the company, GNL added.

Meanwhile, Sazgar Engi­neering Ltd on Monday resumed car production after keeping it suspended from Feb 27 to March 4 due to government restrictions on the import of completely knocked-down kits and raw materials of vehicles.

In the meantime, the Pakistan Association of Aut­omotive Parts and Accessories Manufactures has expressed its deepest concerns about the industry’s rapidly deteriorating situation due to the country’s worsening economic conditions mainly the ru­pee depreciation and import curbs have led to large-scale production shut­downs triggering drastic layoffs across the auto sector.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2023