Grenades lobbed at two Peshawar police posts

Bureau Report Published March 7, 2023

PESHAWAR: Two police posts came under attack when militants lobbed grenades at them in Malazai and Jabba Masjid areas of the provincial capital on Monday, the officials said.

They said the first incident took place in the jurisdiction of Regi police station when unknown militants hurled a grenade, which fell in an open area around the Malazai police post. There were no casualties in the attack.

Militants also lobbed a grenade at the Jabba Masjid police post in the jurisdiction of Michni Gate police station. Luckily, there were no casualties.

The officials said the Counter Terrorism Department had registered the cases.

