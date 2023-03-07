Kohat to have women business centre

KOHAT: A delegation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Project sponsored by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Monday that a separate women centre/bazaar will be established to help them display their handicraft.

During a meeting with representatives of the Kohat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and other stakeholders, they stressed the need for harnessing women’s skills for poverty alleviation.

The delegates briefed the KCCI members about the women business development center/bazaar and other projects being executed by the ADB. The participants stressed the role of women in all fields for boosting economy.

They said efforts would be made to bring women artisans at one place to provide them an opportunity to display their crafts to earn a decent living.

Social mobiliser Ms Saima, former vice-president of the FPCCI Haji Rasheed Paracha and other stakeholders were also present on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2023