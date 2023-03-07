DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 07, 2023

Kohat to have women business centre

A Correspondent Published March 7, 2023 Updated March 7, 2023 07:01am

KOHAT: A delegation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Project sponsored by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Monday that a separate women centre/bazaar will be established to help them display their handicraft.

During a meeting with representatives of the Kohat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and other stakeholders, they stressed the need for harnessing women’s skills for poverty alleviation.

The delegates briefed the KCCI members about the women business development center/bazaar and other projects being executed by the ADB. The participants stressed the role of women in all fields for boosting economy.

They said efforts would be made to bring women artisans at one place to provide them an opportunity to display their crafts to earn a decent living.

Social mobiliser Ms Saima, former vice-president of the FPCCI Haji Rasheed Paracha and other stakeholders were also present on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Hard reset, anyone?

Hard reset, anyone?

Arifa Noor
The corruption of politicians is a narrative that was shaped to rationalise the political activities of the ‘other’.

Editorial

Out of ideas
Updated 07 Mar, 2023

Out of ideas

Targeting a major leader like Imran ahead of polls can increase instability among the citizens.
Bolan bombing
07 Mar, 2023

Bolan bombing

EVEN in relatively better times, violence has never been far from the surface in Balochistan. Now, as political ...
Land irregularities
07 Mar, 2023

Land irregularities

THE Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment has sought the land acquisition records of several housing schemes ...
Stand with the women
Updated 06 Mar, 2023

Stand with the women

A patriarchal mindset coupled with bureaucratic apathy ensures that the implementation of pro-women laws remains patchy.
Gloomy outlook
06 Mar, 2023

Gloomy outlook

PAKISTANIS are not unfamiliar with the boom-and-bust cycles that occur every few years, or the large costs they...
Afghans’ misery
06 Mar, 2023

Afghans’ misery

WHEN one thinks of the people of Afghanistan, it is impossible not to be consumed by a deep sense of pessimism....