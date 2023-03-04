Population planning never talked about in Pakistan, laments Miftah

Former finance minister is addressing an event in Karachi, in which he is speaking about the economy.

The PML-N leader’s talk comes as Pakistan stares into the abyss of default, and Ismail’s successor as finance minister, Ishaq Dar, insists a deal with the IMF is forthcoming.

Addressing the gathering, Ismail said the expenses of provinces had increased by 6 per cent since 2010, “but there is no one to ask them about reasons for rise in expenses.”

The ex-minister said provinces had been given autonomy under the 18th constitutional amendment but the authority was not devolved at the grassroots level.

Calling for reforms in the education sector, the PML-N leader said the nation must question if only one school was churning out students who were the ones who make it to the top positions in judiciary and bureaucracy.

“I give you such statistics to make you feel uncomfortable and think about ways to fix these issues,” he told the gathering.

Ismail said Pakistan was mired in problems because of “wrong policies” in the last 75 years.

“When we built Pakistan, we changed seven prime ministers in the first 11 years since our inception. Then there was the judiciary run by Justice Munir that would approve of martial laws imposed by Ayub Khan, Iskander Mirza and other rulers.”

The former minister recalled that India established five institutes of technology at a time Pakistan was in the process of removing its premiers.

“They reached this stage after thorough research and education.”

He lamented that population planning had never been talked about in Pakistan.

He said other South Asian countries had also progressed significantly because of “proper planning”.

More to follow