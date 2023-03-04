Iran, Jordan suspend beef imports from Brazil

SAO PAULO: The Brazilian agriculture ministry said on Thursday that Thailand, Iran and Jordan had temporarily suspended imports of beef from Brazil while authorities investigate a case of mad-cow disease in an animal from Para state, according to a statement.

The ministry also confirmed that Russia had halted imports from Para state after the discovery of a mad cow disease case there.

Thailand, Iran and Jordan “have temporarily suspended beef imports from all over Brazil and Russia has introduced an embargo on beef exported from Para,” the ministry said.

In addition, Brazil has suspended beef exports to China to fulfil terms of a trade agreement.

There is only one meatpacking plant in Para authorised to sell beef products to Russia, it added.

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2023