Boy who shot classmate while making TikTok video in Karachi held

KARACHI: Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a teenage student for his alleged involvement in shooting and wounding a female classmate at a private school in Orangi Town two days ago.

With the help of technology, the Orangi Town police arrested Fazlullah and recovered an unlicensed pistol allegedly used in the incident.

The police said that a firing incident took place in the classroom of the Delhi School on March 1 in which a girl was wounded in the leg.

Orangi SHO Waqar Ahmed told Dawn that during initial questioning, the 16-year-old boy said that he had borrowed a 9mm pistol from someone and brought it to school to make a TikTok video. The incident occurred when the school had finished and a few students, including girls, were present.

The boy, the SHO said, was trying to make the Tiktok video inside the classroom and the gun went off accidentally and a bullet went through the wooden benches and hit the class-fellow girl in the left leg.

The area SHO said that the bullet had become stuck in her leg and doctors were taking caution not to remove it as it may damage her veins.

