DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 04, 2023

Boy who shot classmate while making TikTok video in Karachi held

Imtiaz Ali Published March 4, 2023 Updated March 4, 2023 10:59am

KARACHI: Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a teenage student for his alleged involvement in shooting and wounding a female classmate at a private school in Orangi Town two days ago.

With the help of technology, the Orangi Town police arrested Fazlullah and recovered an unlicensed pistol allegedly used in the incident.

The police said that a firing incident took place in the classroom of the Delhi School on March 1 in which a girl was wounded in the leg.

Orangi SHO Waqar Ahmed told Dawn that during initial questioning, the 16-year-old boy said that he had borrowed a 9mm pistol from someone and brought it to school to make a TikTok video. The incident occurred when the school had finished and a few students, including girls, were present.

The boy, the SHO said, was trying to make the Tiktok video inside the classroom and the gun went off accidentally and a bullet went through the wooden benches and hit the class-fellow girl in the left leg.

The area SHO said that the bullet had become stuck in her leg and doctors were taking caution not to remove it as it may damage her veins.

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Lasting harm
Updated 04 Mar, 2023

Lasting harm

The Sharifs must stop supporting Dar who is responsible for single-handedly ruining the future of millions of Pakistanis.
Wheat flour crisis
04 Mar, 2023

Wheat flour crisis

JUST when low- and middle-income Pakistani households are scrambling to adjust their lives to the constantly rising...
Campus violence
04 Mar, 2023

Campus violence

UNIVERSITIES are supposed to be islands of hope, where young people come to quench their thirst for knowledge, and...
Dangerous territory
03 Mar, 2023

Dangerous territory

Dar's overconfidence that he could secure enough financing from ‘friendly’ countries as a substitute for IMF dollars was misplaced.
Fresh head count
03 Mar, 2023

Fresh head count

THE Seventh Housing and Population Census physically got underway on Wednesday at a time when the nation faces...
Monsters amongst us
03 Mar, 2023

Monsters amongst us

ANOTHER crime of bestial violence against a child has taken place, this time in Karachi. On Wednesday, a ...