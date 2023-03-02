Negotiations with IMF near conclusion, staff-level pact likely next week: Dar

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Thursday that Pakistan’s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) related to the completion of the ninth review of a $7 billion loan programme were near conclusion and the staff-level agreement with the global lender will be signed by next week.

The government is in a race against time to implement measures to reach an agreement with the IMF as the country has reserves barely enough for three weeks of essential imports, while hotly contested elections are due by November.

In a series of tweets today, the finance czar rubbished rumours regarding Pakistan defaulting.

“Anti-Pakistan elements are spreading malicious rumours that Pakistan may default. This is not only completely false but also belies the facts,” he said.

Dar said that the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) forex reserves had been increasing and were almost near $1 billion, “higher than four weeks ago despite making all external due payments on time”.

“Foreign commercial banks have started extending facilities to Pakistan. Our negotiations with IMF are about to conclude and we expect to sign Staff Level Agreement with IMF by next week. All economic indicators are slowly moving in the right direction,” he added.

The finance minister’s remarks come as the Pakistani rupee sank sharply by Rs18.74 against the dollar in the interbank market today. Analysts attributed the record drop — which is 7.04pc — to the government’s impasse with the global lender.

The agreement with the IMF on the completion of the ninth review of a $7bn loan programme — which has been delayed since late last year over a policy framework — would not only lead to a disbursement of $1.2bn but also unlock inflows from friendly countries.

However, a day earlier, senior officials told Dawn that the government was finding it increasingly difficult to convince the Fund to release a loan instalment.

The IMF had changed interpretations of at least four prior actions ahead of rea­ching a staff-level agreement on the direly needed economic bailout. Sources had said that the authorities were extremely annoyed at the latest situation, describing it as ‘maltreatment’.

“We are members of the IMF, not beggars, or else our membership be discarded,” commented a disgruntled senior official.

Another official had even likened the situation to that in 1998, when Pakistan’s economic difficulties worsened in the wake of nuclear tests, and default seemed imminent.

Officials had also suggested that the IMF wanted to support the poor publicly, but had been insisting on some measures that would ultimately hit the low-income segments.

More to follow