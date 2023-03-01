Robbers loot KFC outlet in Nursery

KARACHI: Three armed robbers looted a restaurant of a global fast food chain off Sharea Faisal, police said on Tuesday.

They said that the armed men arrived at the KFC restaurant near Nursery and overpowered the security guard.

Tipu Sultan SHO Malik Ashraf said that the robbers entered the restaurant, held the people there at gunpoint, snatched Rs100,000, two cell phones and rode away.

He said that an FIR was registered and the police made a ‘significant progress’ in the case.

Published in Dawn, March 1st, 2023