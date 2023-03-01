DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 01, 2023

India leads with most internet shutdowns

Dawn Report Published March 1, 2023 Updated March 1, 2023 08:17am

KARACHI: For the fifth consecutive year in 2022, India led the world by imposing the most number of internet shutdowns, a new report has said.

The research, conducted by internet rights group Access Now and the #KeepItOn coalition, documents 187 shutdowns in 2022.

According to the report released this week, India implemented 84 internet shutdowns in 2022.

The country was followed by Ukraine with 22 shutdowns imp­osed by the Russian military during its invasion. Iran stood third with 18 shutdowns.

Pakistan imposed one shutdown in May 2022 at the time when former prime minister Imran Khan was leading protests across the country after being ousted from the government.

The internet disruption in India was mostly in the held-Kashmir (49 times) including 16 back-to-back orders for blackouts in January and February 2022, the report added.

“[T]he proposed Draft Indian Telecommu­nica­tion Bill, which would empower central and state governments with unrestricted powers to impose shutdowns when necessary and expedient, signals the government’s intention to continue down this troublesome path,” the report noted.

In many countries, the internet was also shut down during conflicts, elections and even examinations.

The blackout imposed by the Ethiopian government in the restive Tigray region was the longest shutdown recorded by the coalition, lasting more than two years.

Published in Dawn, March 1st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Troubling rhetoric
01 Mar, 2023

Troubling rhetoric

THE words may have been spoken in the heat of the moment or deliberately uttered as a rhetorical flourish. Either...
Hospital waste
01 Mar, 2023

Hospital waste

THE news report that medical waste generated at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences ends up in Islamabad’s...
Misplaced focus
01 Mar, 2023

Misplaced focus

CIVILIAN governments change, as does the military leadership, yet one factor remains constant in our confused...
Fresh questions
Updated 28 Feb, 2023

Fresh questions

Govt must consider calling early general elections so that a path out of the current constitutional deadlock can be found.
Wind power
28 Feb, 2023

Wind power

STARTING in the next few days, the increase in the evacuation of wind power from 36 projects in Jhimpir and Gharo in...
Boat tragedy
28 Feb, 2023

Boat tragedy

THE woeful plight of refugees forced to flee from violence, persecution and hunger at home has been one of the...