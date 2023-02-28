LEAs, local administrations given ‘free hand’ to control prices

ISLAMABAD: Federal and provincial law enforcement agencies and district administrations will have “a free hand” in dealing with profiteers and hoarders during the month of Ramazan.

The directive was issued by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who chaired a meeting on Monday to review the availability and prices of essential food items during Ramazan.

Removing all reins, the prime minister ordered “operation clean-up” at warehouses, shops and markets hoarding essential items before Ramazan.

He said those charging exorbitant prices when people are already facing economic difficulties should be dealt with an iron hand.

PM directs authorities to ‘come down hard’ on hoarders, profiteers; declares 2023 ‘year of youth’

The prime minister tasked federal officials and provincial chief ministers with ensuring the availability of goods and control prices, APP added.

He said in case of shortage and high prices, action would be taken against the officer concerned in the area. “There was no shortage of edible items, including wheat, anywhere in the country,” he noted.

He said the quality of items should be ensured at Utility Stores while more mobile stores should be established to reach maximum people.

He directed to set up “Sasta Ramazan Bazaars” in the federal capital and provinces and deploy modern technology to keep prices under control.

‘Year of youth’

The prime minister has declared 2023 as “the year of youth”, and said his government will support young people in becoming self-sufficient and contribute towards development.

In a video message on Monday, the prime minister said an inclusive approach would be adopted to bring the youth into the mainstream as he vowed to divert maximum resources to help the younger generation.

In his message for the “Youth Week” to be marked across the country, Mr Sharif said his government has declared 2023 as the year of the youth.

Projects aimed at the uplift of the younger generation would be launched throughout the year, he said.

The prime minister announced that several events would be held across the country to encourage the participation of youth, which comprises 68 per cent of the population.

Recounting the projects started by the past PML-N government in the centre and Punjab, Mr Sharif said initiatives like the Punjab Education Endowment Fund, soft loans and scholarships copiously benefitted the youth.

He announced that meritorious students will also receive laptops from the government.

Published in Dawn, February 28th, 2023