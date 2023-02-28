DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 28, 2023

DHL suspends ‘Import Express Product’ in Pakistan from March 15

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 28, 2023 Updated February 28, 2023 09:44am
DHL Pakistan says it will restrict outbound shipments to a maximum weight of 70kg for all customers.—Reuters
DHL Pakistan says it will restrict outbound shipments to a maximum weight of 70kg for all customers.—Reuters

KARACHI: DHL, a global logistics company, announced on Monday to suspend some of its operations partially in Pakistan due to restrictions on outbound remittances by the government.

DHL Pakistan has informed its customers that it is suspending ‘Import Express Product’ and restricting outbound shipments to a maximum weight of 70kg per shipment for all customers billed in Pakistan from March 15.

The company said the last pick-up date would be March 14 and shipments picked up on or before this date would still be delivered.

Amid fast-dwindling foreign exchange, the PMLN-led coalition government and the State Bank of Pakistan have imposed restrictions on outward remittances for foreign companies operating in Pakistan.

“The remittances sent by DHL Pakistan cover the cost of DHL’s international aviation, hub, gateway and last-mile delivery incurred through our global network for the shipments sent/received by valued customers, the courier service provider said, adding that this constraint has made it unsuitable for DHL Express to continue providing the full product offering in Pakistan.

Urges Pakistani regulators to lift curbs on dollar outflows

The company said it is in regular contact with the Pakistani authorities to allow pending remittances to resume the full suite of services in the country at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Busine­ssmen Group (BMG) chief Zubair Motiwalla said the government should settle the grievances of DHL amicably as exporters need the foreign courier service for sending their samples to foreign buyers.

Jawed Bilwani, Chief Coordinator of Pakistan Fashion Apparel, said “we usually send textile samples which are necessary to secure future orders.”

However, some exports of goods like surgical items are made from Sialkot while some packaging items are also exported from Lahore via DHL. The trading community usually brings in imported items from various countries, he added.

The government is not allowing dollar outflow while foreign shipping lines have also warned of suspending their operations in Pakistan as banks had stopped remitting freight charges to them due to the unavailability of dollars.

Profit repatriation on foreign investment stood at $220m in 7MFY23 as compared to over $1bn in the whole FY22.

Published in Dawn, February 28th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fresh questions
Updated 28 Feb, 2023

Fresh questions

Govt must consider calling early general elections so that a path out of the current constitutional deadlock can be found.
Wind power
28 Feb, 2023

Wind power

STARTING in the next few days, the increase in the evacuation of wind power from 36 projects in Jhimpir and Gharo in...
Boat tragedy
28 Feb, 2023

Boat tragedy

THE woeful plight of refugees forced to flee from violence, persecution and hunger at home has been one of the...
An unconscionable death toll
27 Feb, 2023

An unconscionable death toll

DYING in the process of giving birth is a particularly poignant tragedy. And yet that is how a shockingly high ...
Guantánamo returnees
Updated 27 Feb, 2023

Guantánamo returnees

The fact is that Guantánamo and other notorious facilities are a stain on the reputation of the US that claim to respect fundamental rights.
Safer Basant
27 Feb, 2023

Safer Basant

THE season of spring is here — and with it, the usual crackdown on those attempting to celebrate it. For years ...