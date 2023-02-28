DAWN.COM Logo

Nust sets up Arshad Sharif Endowment Fund

February 28, 2023

ISLAMABAD: The National University of Sciences and Technology (Nust) on Monday announced that the family of late journalist and television news anchor Arshad Sharif has made a donation for setting up an endowment fund.

According to a spokesperson for Nust, the Arshad Sharif Endowment Fund will enable two perpetual free seats for Mass Communication students struggling to fund their education at the university.

The endowment seats will serve as a memorial tribute to Mr Sharif’s contribution to journalism and to keep the legacy of his work alive.

Mr Sharif after facing a number of cases registered against him in various parts of the country had fled the country last year. He was later martyred in Kenya by the police in a highly questionable manner.

“We are deeply appreciative and indebted to the generous donation and believe it will serve as a beacon of hope for upcoming reporters and media anchors in Pakistan who are pursuing their education at this premier higher education institution,” said a press release issued by the university.

It said Mr Sharif’s specialisation in investigative journalism and his coverage of political events in the country made him a prominent figure in the field.

He was recognised for his outstanding contributions to journalism when he was awarded the Pride of Performance award by President Arif Alvi on March 23, 2019.

Published in Dawn, February 28th, 2023

