Judiciary ‘facilitating’ Imran, alleges Tarar

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Ataullah Tarar has alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan is being ‘facilitated through double standards in the judicial system’.

“Double standards are being observed in the judicial system to facilitate Imran Khan because he is handsome. There is a law for Imran and another for others,” Mr Tarar told a press conference here on Sunday.

He dared the superior judges to disqualify the PTI chairman for concealing his daughter (Tyrian Khan) like PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had been disqualified for not declaring receipt of salary from his son’s firm back in 2017.

“The hunger and inflation in the country are because of injustice prevailing in the system. One is pampered but the other is convicted and shown the door.”

Referring to Imran Khan’s joint presser along with Usman Dar and his alleged front-man Javed Ali, Mr Tarar regretted that for the first time in the national history a former prime minister was facing the media sitting beside an accused, who had collected bribes on behalf of Mr Dar.

Recalling the proceedings against Justice Qazi Faez Isa on a corruption reference, he lamented that a similar reference by Advocate Dawood against a Supreme Court judge was not being heard. He also criticised the last year’s Supreme Court decision of allowing the MPAs to vote against the party lines but directing that such votes would not be counted and termed the verdict re-writing of the Constitution.

The PM’s special assistant said hardly a PTI leader was arrested, Imran began propagating that the victim has been undressed by the law-enforcers.

PML-N spokesperson Azma Bukhari, while addressing a press conference, chided PTI leader Yasmin Rashid for speaking ill of Maryam Nawaz.

Ms Bukhari alleged the PTI paid the party’s Tiger Force from Covid-19 funds and a helipad was also built using the same funds for ex-CM Usman Buzdar. She alleged that various parking contracts were given to Yasmin Rashid’s relatives. She also dared Ms Rashid to go to jail instead of opting for photo shoots in fetters.

Published in Dawn, February 27th, 2023