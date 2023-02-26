Contractual sanitation staff go on strike at Islamabad airport

RAWALPINDI: Due to a strike by contractual sanitation employees at Islamabad International Airport (IIA) on Friday night, dustbins were overflowing in the departure lounges with foul smell emanating from the premises.

The staff stopped working after the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) asked them to work under a private contractor, said the protesters.

The contractual employees chanted slogans against the CAA, demanding withdrawal of the orders to work under the private contractor.

The protesters said the CAA had flouted the orders of the employees rehabilitation committee of parliament. The parliamentary committee had prohibited dismissal of contractual employees.

“We don’t believe in the contractual system,” the protesters said, adding they would continue the protest until their demands were accepted.

On the other hand, a spokesman for the CAA said in a statement that some “mischievous elements were trying to create misunderstanding through misrepresentation.”

He said that some of the morning shift employees expressed their concerns but most of the staff were performing their duties.

As a result of the protest, there were some temporary sanitation problems, but these were soon overcome, he added.

The spokesman said that the airport management was in touch with the staff members and their misunderstandings will be cleared soon

“Civil Aviation Retainership is ensuring best facilities to employees through service level agreements,” he added.

There will be no reduction in salaries when service level agreements are implemented, said the spokesman. Civil Aviation will ensure the welfare of these employees through a company with international experience.

Under this agreement, retention employees will get better healthcare, social security, training and career opportunities.

The management is ensuring the cleanliness of all parts of the airport, including the terminal building, through available dedicated employees, he added.

Published in Dawn, February 26th, 2023