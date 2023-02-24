Reference on SDGs projects soon, PAC told

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was informed on Thursday that the executive board of National Accountability Board (NAB) had approved the filing of a reference on projects under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) while inquiry into KP’s flagship Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) project had been upgraded to investigation.

Acting NAB Chairman Zahir Shah while briefing the committee on projects related to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government expressed inability to file a reference on the Billion-Tree Tsunami (BRT) project in the near future, saying the anti-graft watchdog during preliminary inquiry had identified 540 suspects and it would take about one and a half years to record testimonies of these suspects.

He said the SDGs reference comprised 15,000 documents and NAB being a prosecution agency would provide copies of these documents to the suspects. Mr Shah revealed that a son of NAB’s director general is among the suspects.

The SDGs in Pakistan were introduced by the UN to improve livelihoods, environment and public health. The government completed several projects under the SDGs.

The National Accountability Ordinance provides stages for filing of a reference. Upon complaint verification, an inquiry is conducted and if the investigation officer finds tangible evidence during inquiry, then it is upgraded into investigation. After the investigation, the chairman approves filing of a reference in the accountability court.

Committee chairman unhappy over delay in inquiries

The bureau chief said it was facing problems while contacting the Chinese firms who were involved in the execution of the project and procurement of buses.

In September last year, the PAC had directed the anti-graft watchdog to revive investigation into the Malam Jabba and the Bank of Khyber cases. It had also asked the bureau to pursue the BRT case in the Supreme Court.

PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan expressed displeasure over the years-long delay in inquiries.

He said law empowered him to issue direction to the Federal Investigation Agency and the auditor general to inquire into assets owned by the NAB officials.

He lamented that NAB officers were challenging the committee’s writ and said that PAC under the Constitution is under obligation to examine the financial affairs of even the Supreme Court.

Published in Dawn, February 24th, 2023