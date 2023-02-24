Transgender anchor survives gun attack

LAHORE: Marvia Malik, Pakistan’s first transgender news anchor, survived a gun attack on Thursday night outside her residence in the Lahore Cantonment area.

According to Ms Malik, she was returning from a pharmacy when two attackers opened indiscriminate fire.

In her statement to the police, Ms Malik claimed she had been receiving threatening phone calls and messages from unknown numbers for raising her voice for the transgender community.

Ms Malik said she left Lahore out of fear for her life and relocated to Islamabad and Multan. She had returned to Lahore a few days back for a surgery. She said her activism was “a major factor” behind the assassination attempt.

Published in Dawn, February 24th, 2023