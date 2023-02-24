PTI’s Qureshi detained for 30 days, sent to Attock Jail

RAWALPINDI: PTI’s top leaders who voluntarily gave their arrests to the police have been transferred to different prisons across Punjab, with Shah Mahmood Qureshi detained for a month and sent to Attock Jail.

Mr Qureshi and other PTI leaders, including Ijaz Chaudhry, Asad Umar and Azam Swati, courted arrest in Lahore on Wednesday and were shifted to Lahore’s Central Jail.

On Thursday, Mr Swati was shifted to Rahim Yar Khan jail, Waleed Iqbal to Layyah, Omer Sarfraz Cheema to Bhakkar, and Murad Raas to Dera Ghazi Khan.

Mr Qureshi was detained under Section 3 of the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960.

Published in Dawn, February 24th, 2023