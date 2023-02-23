DAWN.COM Logo

TTP man killed, would-be suicide bomber held

A Correspondent Published February 23, 2023 Updated February 23, 2023 07:32am

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Security forces have killed one militant, an affiliate of the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and arrested a would-be suicide bomber along with five others on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an exchange of fire took place between security forces and militants in general area Spinwam, adding that one militants was killed during an intense exchange of fire.

“The killed militant remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and civilians,” the ISPR stated.

Meanwhile, security forces arrested a wound-be suicide bomber and five other militants, including four facilitators.

Police said the facilitators belonged to Harmaz, Spinwam, Khadri and Mir Ali areas of the district.

Published in Dawn, February 23rd, 2023

