PTI set to launch court arrest drive in Peshawar today

PESHAWAR: As Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has launched its ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ (court arrest drive) from Lahore, the leaders and workers of the party in Peshawar region will present themselves for court arrest today (Thursday).

Peshawar region president of PTI Mohammad Atif Khan has asked all the leaders and workers, who have enrolled their names for the court arrest, to reach Gul Bahar police station at 11am.

“Workers from Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan and Peshawar should assemble on GT Road in front of GulBahar police station,” he said in a video message. The PTI workers would proceed towards Hashtnagri Chowk where they would present themselves for the arrest.

Among the leaders who will present themselves for the arrest include PTI provincial president Pervez Khattak, former governor Shah Farman, former speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Mohammad Atif Khan, Ishtiaq Urmer, former MPAs Haji Faz Illahi, Arbab Waseem, Malak Wajid, according to a statement issued here.

Police say they haven’t received any instruction about the arrests

“Don’t be scared of the threats of the incumbent government about the court arrest drive as I will be the first one to present myself for the arrest,” said Atif Khan. He added other leaders also enlisted their names to be with the workers in the jail.

“The government has been running away from the elections,” he said. He said that it was constitutional responsibility of the government to conduct elections within 90 days of dissolution of the assemblies. He added that the workers of PTI did not afraid of being arrested.

Similarly, PTI also set up a camp in Namak Mandi area where workers of the party enrolled their names for court arrest. Beside others, Mohammad Atif Khan, Peshawar district president Ishtiaq Urmer and former naib nazim of Peshawar district council Qasim Ali Shah were also present.

According to the statement, PTI provincial president Pervez Khattak said that the government failed to deliver. He urged people to take to streets against the government in a large number.

He said that court arrest drive was peaceful and an excellent way of protest to get their constitutional rights. “The existing inflation is unbearable for the poor,” he added.

Mr Khattak said that PTI chief Imran Khan launched the court arrest drive for the supremacy of Constitution and law in the country. He said that PTI would not let alone people at the present difficult time.

He said that government was not bothered about the difficulties of people and unprecedented inflation rather it focused its attention on political victimisation.

“Whatever cruelty the government could inflict on the PTI workers and leaders but we will not let Imran Khan alone rather stand by him till our last breath,” he said.

Talking to journalists on the premises of Peshawar High Court, PTI provincial secretary information Shaukat Yousafzai said that Constitution had been made a football among the Election Commission of Pakistan and the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that elections could not be delayed on the pretext of law and order situation. “If Pakistan Super League and snow festivals can be held with pump and show then why not elections,” he questioned.

Several police officials, when contacted, told Dawn that they had not received any instruction about the arrest of the PTI leaders and workers.

Published in Dawn, February 23rd, 2023