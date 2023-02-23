Police ‘intimidate’ PTI supporters to scuttle court arrest drive

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to scuttle the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ announced by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), the Islamabad police have stepped up intimidation tactics to dissuade local supporters from taking part in the court arrest drive.

In addition to making unannounced visits to the houses of PTI leaders and ‘diehard’ activists, police officials have also started to “stalk” them during their movements in the city.

Talking to Dawn, officials of the capital police, on condition of anonymity,said they were making rounds around homes of leaders and activists for brief periods. Besides this, police are also openly following them during their movements, they added.

About 75 teams, comprising police officials, have been constituted for this purpose. The Special Branch of the capital police is also actively trying to counter the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ of the PTI, the officers said, adding that the branch is collecting prior intelligence and information regarding preparation for the tehreek including how many leaders and activists are likely to participate and public perception about it.

Teams collecting data of cases registered in past; making rounds of party leaders, activists’ homes

Likewise, the Operation Division of the capital police has asked officials to trace and retrieve information about all cases registered against the PTI leaders and activists, the officers said, adding that those who will court arrest will be taken into physical and judicial remand in connection with these cases.

There were dozens of cases registered against PTI leaders and activists along with hundreds of unidentified persons, the officers said, adding that these cases were registered on different occasions, including the PTI’s sit-in during the party’s long march.

These cases are enough to take legal action against a large number of leaders and activists, they said, adding that under these cases, custody of anyone can be taken on remand for investigation.

These cases were registered under different charges, including Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), attack on officials and government installations, obstructing officials from performing official duty, and damaging public and private properties, they said, adding that those who will give their court arrest will be produced in the court of law.

It was further decided that leaders and activists will be handed over to provincial police for investigations and interrogations under cases registered with them.

In case of their judicial remand, these arrested leaders and activists will be sent to jails of interior Sindh and Balochistan for detention, the officers added.

When contacted for comments, public relations officer (PRO) for the police neither denied nor confirmed anything, adding that he will monitor the situation. However, he could not be reached later.

Published in Dawn, February 23rd, 2023