DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 21, 2023

Man held for killing transgender person in Swat

A Correspondent Published February 21, 2023 Updated February 21, 2023 07:04am

SWAT: The police on Monday claimed to have arrested a man for killing a transgender person and injuring another here on Sunday evening.

Mingora police officials said a firing incident had occurred on Sunday evening when Nawab, a resident of Matta, opened fire on a vehicle carrying some transgender people to their home after attending a dance party.

In the firing, a transgender person, identified as Mohammad Usama alias Mah Noor, was killed. The deceased was a resident of Nazim Abad, Karachi, but was presently living in Sohrab Khan Chowk, Mingora. Another transgender individual was injured, identified as Israr, a resident of Mardan. He was also presently living in Soharab Khan Chowk.

The police had lodged FIR against the accused on the complaint of the transgender persons and started a search for his arrest.

“Nawab was arrested from his house in Matta,” officials said.

“The accused used to come to our house and asked Mah Noor to stop dancing. He also used to threaten her not to go out of the house. On Sunday evening, we were coming back from a dance party in Fatehpur area. When we reached Taj Chowk, Mingora, the accused, who was already there, stopped our vehicle and opened indiscriminate fire on us leaving Mah Noor dead on the spot,” said Israr, who was injured in the incident.

“We have to attend dance parties to earn a living. But some bad people come to our houses and make strange demands,” said Nadia Khan, president of transgender persons’ association in Mingora. She said the transgender community was grateful to the Swat police for taking immediate action against the accused.

Published in Dawn, February 21st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Poll announcement
Updated 21 Feb, 2023

Poll announcement

The authorities must act wisely to prevent the country from reaching a point of no return over poll crisis.
Judicial reform
21 Feb, 2023

Judicial reform

RECENT remarks from a former Supreme Court justice regarding the “corruption” of the judiciary — coming at a...
Syria air strikes
21 Feb, 2023

Syria air strikes

ISRAEL’S irresponsible behaviour in the region has been a threat to Middle East peace for decades. In particular,...
A seismic shift?
Updated 20 Feb, 2023

A seismic shift?

The frequent sight of missing people’s families holding sit-ins is a stain on Pakistan’s global standing.
Secure transport
20 Feb, 2023

Secure transport

AS terrorists seek to cause maximum damage by attacking ‘soft’ targets, the authorities need to step up...
Judge, jury, executioner
Updated 20 Feb, 2023

Judge, jury, executioner

It is a shame that by acting as judge, jury and executioner, Islamabad Police negated the good work they had clearly done in nabbing suspected rapists.