Transgender person among three murdered in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Three persons, including a transgender and a woman, were murdered in separate incidents while a bride was shot and injured by a young man at her wedding ceremony, police said on Sunday.

Sharafat Ali alias Tipu, a resident of Okara, lodged an FIR with the Waris Khan police stating that they were participating in a function at Ghauri Town when their friend Saifur Rehman called to inform that Zahoor Ahmad, one of their colleagues, was found dead in a room at Sadiqabad with a waistband tied to his neck.

The police were called to the scene who shifted the body to hospital for postmortem. The police said the deceased was a transgender person, however, the killer was yet to be traced.

In another incident, a woman was gunned down while another was shot and injured.

Initial police report said Hifsa was killed while Maryam was injured in a clash between two groups over a dispute of land in Kahuta.

In Chakra, located in the limits of Naseerabad police, a man was also gunned down.

Police said Nabeel Ahmad, 35, was sitting at his shop when an unidentified motorcycle rider shot him dead and escaped.

Moreover, a bride was shot and injured on her wedding day in the Waris Khan police area on Sunday.

Mohammad Ali, a resident of Shah Khalid Colony, told police that his daughter was sitting on the stage at the wedding hall on the eve of her marriage when Owais, 23, opened fire at her, injuring her critically.

Police said the suspect, a salesman at a garment shop, was arrested and a case registered against him.

The injured was shifted to hospital where she was stated to be in a critical condition.

Three arrested in murder cases

Attock police’s homicide investigation unit on Sunday arrested three suspects wanted in as many cases.

The unit traced a man wanted in the killing of Mohammad Fiaz who was gunned down near a stone crushing plant at Pathargarh.

Moreover, Hazro police arrested a woman who allegedly shot dead her husband on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Hassanabdal police nabbed another man who was nominated in the abduction of a 16-year-old girl from village Ghreeshen. Wah Saddar police also arrested a motorcycle lifter and recovered two stolen bikes from his possession.

Published in Dawn, February 6th, 2023