Parvez vows to defend district status of Talagang

LAHORE: Former chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said Talagang was given district status on the administrative grounds and not on political considerations.

Speaking to a delegation led by former provincial minister from Talagang Hafiz Ammar Yasir here on Monday, Mr Elahi said interests of the area’s residents would be safeguarded.

Mr Yasir acknowledged that the former chief minister had fulfilled the long-standing demand of the people of Talagang by according it district’s status. Now, he said, people of the area would protect “this gift” and foil all tactics of the opponents to undo the same.

The former minister said the caretaker government’s decision to withdraw the district status accorded to Talagang had been challenged in the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench.

Earlier, the delegation members apprised Mr Elahi of a petition filed in the LHC Rawalpindi bench against cancellation of Talagang’s district status.

Published in Dawn, February 21st, 2023